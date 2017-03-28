BRIEF-CTI Industries Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.24

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share
March 28 CTI Industries Corp:
* CTI Industries Corporation reports results for full year and fourth quarter 2016
* Q4 sales rose 35 percent to $21.44 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.24
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation