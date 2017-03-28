版本:
BRIEF-CTI Industries Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.24

March 28 CTI Industries Corp:

* CTI Industries Corporation reports results for full year and fourth quarter 2016

* Q4 sales rose 35 percent to $21.44 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
