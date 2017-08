July 31 (Reuters) - CTI Industries Corp-

* CTI Industries- on July 28, 2017, registrant and its senior lender, BMO harris bank n.a., entered into amendment to credit agreement of April, 2010

* CTI Industries Corp - amendment to credit agreement extending to October 18, 2017, maturity date of obligations under credit agreement