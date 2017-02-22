BRIEF-Ctrip reports diluted earnings per RMB2.24 (US$0.32

Feb 22 Ctrip.Com International Ltd:

* Ctrip reports unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue RMB 5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 4.97 billion

* Diluted earnings per ads were RMB1.18 (US$0.17) for Q4

* Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ads were RMB2.24 (US$0.32) for Q4

* Ctrip.Com International - for Q4 2016, ctrip reported net revenues of RMB5.1 billion (US$730 million), representing a 76pct increase from same period in 2015

* Ctrip.Com International Ltd - gross margin was 78pct for Q4 of 2016, compared to 73pct in same period in 2015

* Ctrip.Com International Ltd - for Q1 of 2017, company expects net revenue growth to continue at a year-on-year rate of approximately 40-45pct

* Ctrip.Com International Ltd - "Ctrip has been expanding its global footprint through china's growing outbound travel demand" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: