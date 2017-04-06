版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-CU Bancorp to pay $26.5 mln fee to Pacwest if merger terminated

April 6 CU Bancorp:

* CU Bancorp - merger agreement provides that CUB will be obligated to pay a termination fee of $26.5 million to Pacwest - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oHd3e8) Further company coverage:
