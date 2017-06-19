BRIEF-Cub Energy says contracted to purchase new nitrogen rejection unit

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Cub Energy Inc:
* Cub Energy Inc. announces capital investment for Western Ukraine operations
* Contracted to purchase a new nitrogen rejection unit to re-commence production on its wholly-owned RK field in Western Ukraine
* Company will also continue to optimize used NRU it purchased in 2016; however it is not expected to yield material production
* New nitrogen rejection unit is expected to be operational in Ukraine by year end
* New NRU is expected to cost approximately US $1.6 million with half this amount due in first 30 days
* Says company will also issue 2.2 million common shares to lender as a loan bonus
* To fund purchase of NRU, company will utilize cash on hand and will borrow U.S. $1 million from an officer of company
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.