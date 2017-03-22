版本:
BRIEF-Cub Energy says year-end 2016 total proved plus probable reserves natural gas 11,599 mmcf

March 22 Cub Energy Inc

* Cub Energy Inc - year-end 2016 total proved plus probable reserves natural gas 11,599 mmcf

* Cub Energy Inc - year-end 2016 total proved plus probable NGL's 45 mbbls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
