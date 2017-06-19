版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Cuba Ventures Corp to acquire minority interest in ‍International Business & Travel Opportunities​

June 19 Cuba Ventures Corp:

* Cuba Ventures Corp signs letter of intent to acquire licensed Florida based travel agency. Synopsis of Trump administration policy changes vis-à-vis Cuba. CEO Steve Marshall appears on Canada’S BNN and United States CNN news networks

* Says will acquire a 30% minority interest in ‍International Business & Travel Opportunities​ in exchange for shares of co, deal costs​

* Says ‍shall acquire from selling shareholders 30% equity interest in IBTO for issuance of 500,000 shares at $0.05/share and, c$10,000 cash

* Says co, International Business & Travel Opportunities will continue to expand existing travel and Cuba focused marketing initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐