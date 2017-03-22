版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Cuba Ventures signs exclusive agreement with Tyrval for Cuba hotel industry sales

March 22 Cuba Ventures Corp

* Cuba ventures corp signs exclusive agreement with tyrval for cuba hotel industry sales

* Cuba ventures - anticipates providing tyrval with a minimum 1 usd million dollar turnover by 2018 under a contracted minimum of a 5% commission structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
