FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 小时前
BRIEF-Cubesmart Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.39
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 晚上9点13分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-Cubesmart Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.39

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Cubesmart

* Cubesmart reports second quarter 2017 results: FFO per share grows 8.3%; same-store NOI increases 5.0%

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.39

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.53 to $1.57

* Cubesmart sees 2017 same-store net operating income growth of 4.0% to 5.0% over 2016

* Cubesmart sees Q3 FFO per diluted share, as adjusted $0.40 to $0.41

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below