BRIEF-Cubic reports Q2 sales $343.7 million versus

BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
May 8 Cubic Corp
* Cubic reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results and updates guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.5 billion to $1.54 billion
* Q2 sales $343.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $365 million
* Says total backlog of $2.626 billion as of March 31, 2017
* Cubic Corp says 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance revised to $105 million to $125 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says FY EPS guidance has been withdrawn due to potential for income tax expense volatility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
* Cypress Semiconductor stockholders elect both CypressFirst nominees to Cypress board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 About 10 to 15 people were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the Houston Fire Department said.