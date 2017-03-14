BRIEF-CUI Global files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up for 2nd day on reform hopes; political woes linger

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 24 Brazilian stocks rose for a second day on Wednesday, supported by efforts by President Michel Temer's government to maintain an ambitious reform agenda amid growing political unrest. Temer's plans to streamline Brazil's pension system cleared another hurdle in Congress on Tuesday. House speaker Rodrigo Maia said a vote in the full lower house could take place between June 5 and June 12, clearing the way for a final Senate vote. Th