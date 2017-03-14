版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 18:50 BJT

BRIEF-CUI Global files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln

March 14 CUI Global Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mHVIQh) Further company coverage:
