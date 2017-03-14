BRIEF-CUI Global Q4 shr loss $0.12

BRIEF-GE expects 2018 to be in line with goal of 3-5 pct organic growth
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving" - presentation
March 14 CUI Global Inc
* CUI Global, Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.12
* Q4 revenue $19.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Files form s-3 shelf registration statement
* sales order backlog at December 31, 2016 was a consolidated $30.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving" - presentation
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator for allowing more than a dozen traders and salespeople in New York and other key trading hubs to manipulate foreign exchange prices.
* India world's biggest arms importer; Modi vows change (Adds details, quotes, context)