BRIEF-CUI Global Q4 shr loss $0.12

March 14 CUI Global Inc

* CUI Global, Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.12

* Q4 revenue $19.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Files form s-3 shelf registration statement

* sales order backlog at December 31, 2016 was a consolidated $30.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
