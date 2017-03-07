BRIEF-Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Q4 revenue rose 13 pct to $9.1 mln

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc - reports FY 2016 adjusted earnings $0.11 per share
* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 13 percent to $9.1 million
* Qtrly loss per share attributable to common shareholders $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock