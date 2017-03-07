版本:
2017年 3月 8日

BRIEF-Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Q4 revenue rose 13 pct to $9.1 mln

March 7 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc - reports FY 2016 adjusted earnings $0.11 per share

* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 13 percent to $9.1 million

* Qtrly loss per share attributable to common shareholders $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
