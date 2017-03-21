版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Cummins Inc says has increased its facility water goal to a 50 percent intensity reduction by 2020 from a baseline of 2010

March 21 Cummins Inc

* Cummins Inc - has increased its facility water goal to a 50 percent intensity reduction by 2020 from a baseline of 2010 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
