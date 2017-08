Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc

* Says continues to invest in new product lines and targeted capacity expansions - sec filing

* Says plans to spend between $500 million and $530 million in 2017 on capital expenditures

* Says about 50 percent of capital expenditures are expected to be invested outside of the U.S. In 2017