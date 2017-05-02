BRIEF-Cummins Q1 EPS $2.36

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Cummins Inc
* Cummins announces first quarter results; raises outlook for 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $2.36
* Q1 revenue $4.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.15 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 4 to 7 percent
* Cummins inc - full year 2017 revenues expected to be up 4 to 7 percent
* Cummins inc - sees fy ebit is projected to be in range of 11.75 to 12.5 percent of sales
* Cummins-Fy forecast excludes impact of new jv with eaton, which will be consolidated within co's financial results, is expected to be operational in q3
* Fy2017 revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.