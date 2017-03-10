版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六 06:34 BJT

BRIEF-Cumulus announces termination of private exchange offer

March 10 Cumulus Media Holdings Inc:

* Cumulus announces termination of private exchange offer

* Cumulus Media - termination of previously announced private exchange offer for any and all 7.75% senior notes due 2019 issued by cumulus media holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐