BRIEF-Cumulus announces termination of private exchange offer

UPDATE 3-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 10 Cumulus Media Holdings Inc:
* Cumulus announces termination of private exchange offer
* Cumulus Media - termination of previously announced private exchange offer for any and all 7.75% senior notes due 2019 issued by cumulus media holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, May 24 U.S. oil and gas producer EP Energy Corp and refiner Tesoro Corp on Wednesday announced a joint venture to drill 60 wells in the Uinta basin in Utah.
WASHINGTON, May 24 An estimated 23 million people would lose health coverage by 2026 under Republican legislation aimed at repealing Obamacare, a nonpartisan congressional agency said on Wednesday in the first calculation of the new bill's potential impact.