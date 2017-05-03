版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright Q1 earnings per share $0.73

May 3 Curtiss-wright Corp

* Curtiss-Wright reports first quarter 2017 financial results; raises full-year EPS guidance

* Q1 sales $524 million versus i/b/e/s view $514.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog at quarter-end of $2.1 billion increased 7% from December 31, 2016

* Curtiss-Wright Corp - maintaining FY operating margin guidance range of 14.6% to 14.7%

* Curtiss-Wright Corp - increasing FY EPS guidance by $0.10 to new range of $4.40 to $4.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
