BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright Q1 earnings per share $0.73

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Curtiss-wright Corp
* Curtiss-Wright reports first quarter 2017 financial results; raises full-year EPS guidance
* Q1 sales $524 million versus i/b/e/s view $514.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.73
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Backlog at quarter-end of $2.1 billion increased 7% from December 31, 2016
* Curtiss-Wright Corp - maintaining FY operating margin guidance range of 14.6% to 14.7%
* Curtiss-Wright Corp - increasing FY EPS guidance by $0.10 to new range of $4.40 to $4.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
