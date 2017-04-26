版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Customers Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.67

April 26 Customers Bancorp Inc

* Customers Bancorp reports record q1 2017 net income

* Q1 earnings per share $0.67

* Q1 earnings per share $0.71 from continuing operations

* Qtrly net interest income from continuing operations of $62.4 million increased $4.8 million, or 8.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐