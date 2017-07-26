FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Customers Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点59分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Customers Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Customers Bancorp Inc

* Customers Bancorp reports net income for second quarter 2017 and first six months of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Customers Bancorp Inc - net interest margin increased 0.05% in Q2 2017 to 2.78% from Q1 2017

* Customers Bancorp- Q2 2017 provision for loan losses from continuing operations totaled $0.5 million compared to provision expense of $0.8 million in Q2 2016

* Customers Bancorp Inc - Q2 2017 net interest income from continuing operations of $68.6 million increased $5.5 million, or 8.6%, from comparable quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

