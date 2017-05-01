BRIEF-Cutera qtrly loss per share $0.07

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Cutera Inc:
* Cutera reports first quarter 2017 financial performance
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.50
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share about $0.03
* Cutera Inc - company expects revenue of approximately $32.0 million in Q2 of 2017
* Cutera inc - company expects revenue of approximately $140.0 million for full-year of 2017
* Cutera inc - to repurchase sufficient shares to maintain fully diluted share count at approximately 14.0 million during 2017
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $32.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $137.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenue $29.3 million versus $22.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668