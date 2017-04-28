版本:
BRIEF-CVC Capital agrees to acquire 80 pct stake in Breitling SA

April 28 CVC Capital Partners Ltd:

* CVC Fund vi has agreed to acquire an 80 pct stake in Breitling SA

* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* As part of the transaction, Théodore Schneider will re-invest for a 20 pct shareholding in Breitling.

* Closing of transaction is subject to approval by relevant competition authorities and is expected for June 2017. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
