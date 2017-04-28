BRIEF-CVC Capital agrees to acquire 80 pct stake in Breitling SA

BRIEF-Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ
* Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
April 28 CVC Capital Partners Ltd:
* CVC Fund vi has agreed to acquire an 80 pct stake in Breitling SA
* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* As part of the transaction, Théodore Schneider will re-invest for a 20 pct shareholding in Breitling.
* Closing of transaction is subject to approval by relevant competition authorities and is expected for June 2017. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)
* BIOVERATIV ACQUIRES HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY TRUE NORTH THERAPEUTICS FOR UP TO USD 825 MILLION PLUS ASSUMED CASH Source text - http://bit.ly/2qgeVHB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)