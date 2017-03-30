版本:
BRIEF-CVD Equipment Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.12

March 30 CVD Equipment Corp

* CVD reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 revenue $7.3 million versus $8.2 million

* Backlog was $27.8 million as of December 31, 2016 compared to $6.1 million as of December 31, 2015, an increase of 356 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
