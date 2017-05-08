版本:
BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc

May 8 Cormedix Inc:

* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
