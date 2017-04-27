版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-CVR Energy's CEO John Lipinski's FY16 total compensation was $6.9 mln

April 27 CVR Energy Inc-

* Says CEO John Lipinski's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.9 million versus $8.2 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2p8LObS) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐