BRIEF-CVS Health on conf call- Have net new PBM business of about $5.4 bln in 2017

May 2 Cvs Health Corp

* In presentation - already have some PBM contract wins for ’18

* In presentation - disappointed to lose FEP specialty pharmacy contract, expect 2017 revenues of about $2.8 billion from contract

* On conf call- have net new PBM business of about $5.4 billion

* Generated $3.1 billion of free cash in Q1, which is unusually high due in large part to timing of receipt of a medicare part D payment

* Exec- "looking at more buy and operate opportunities where we can go into a marketplace with a small scale player who serves a great set of customers we don't have any CVS nearby" Further company coverage: