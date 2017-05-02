BRIEF-CVS Health reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.17

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 CVS Health Corp:
* CVS Health reports first quarter results; confirms 2017 eps guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.17
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.92 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $44.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $44.2 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 to $1.33
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.77 to $5.93
* Says front store same store sales declined 4.9pct in three months ended March 31, 2017
* Says company confirmed its previous EPS and cash flow guidance for full year and provided guidance for q2 of 2017
* CVS Health - Q1 front store sales negatively impacted by softer customer traffic and efforts to rationalize promotional strategies, partially offset by increase in basket size
* Qtrly pharmacy same store sales decreased 4.7pct
* Qtrly pharmacy same store sales negatively impacted by approximately 480 basis points due to recent generic introductions
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $44.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.86, revenue view $184.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.