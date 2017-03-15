BRIEF-CVS Health says caremark clients saw prescription drug trend drop to avg. of 3.2 pct in 2016

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 15 Cvs Health Corp:
* CVS Health PBM clients achieved lowest prescription drug trend in four years, despite rising drug prices
* CVS Health - CVS caremark clients saw their prescription drug trend drop to an average of 3.2 percent in 2016 compared to 5.0 percent in 2015
* CVS Health Corp- unmanaged drug trend for 2016 was 11.0 percent, driven primarily by price inflation for branded specialty and traditional drugs
* Out-Of-Pocket costs for members also dropped 3.0 percent in 2016 compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.