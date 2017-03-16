BRIEF-CVS Health to launch reduced RX

March 16 CVS Health Corp:

* CVS Health Corp says will launch reduced RX, a prescription savings program that will offer discounts on certain medications

* CVS Health Corp says Novo Nordisk will participate in the prescription savings program

* CVS Health -through program, CVS Health and Novo Nordisk will offer Novolin R, Novolin N and Novolin 70/30 human insulin at cost of $25 per 10ml vial