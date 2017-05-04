BRIEF-CWC Energy Services initiates review of strategic alternatives

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Cwc Energy Services Corp
* Cwc energy services corp. Initiates review of strategic alternatives
* Cwc energy services- co has not established definitive timeline to complete its review, no decision on any particular alternative has been reached at this time
* Cwc energy services corp- special committee of company's board of directors has been established to oversee review of strategic alternatives
* Cwc energy-in light of improving oilfield activity, "opportunities" for consolidation, co initiated process to review strategic alternatives
* Cwc energy services corp - retained gmp firstenergy and cibc world markets inc. As its financial advisors
* Cwc energy services corp - strategic alternatives process has not been initiated as a result of receiving any transaction proposal
* Cwc-Strategic alternatives may include merger, combination, partnership, jv, sale of company or a portion of its assets among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.