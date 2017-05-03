版本:
BRIEF-CWC Energy Services Q1 shr loss $0.00

May 3 Cwc Energy Services Corp

* Cwc energy services corp. Announces first quarter 2017 operational and financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 65 percent to c$32.5 million

* Drilling rig utilization of 66% in q1 2017

* service rig utilization of 56% in q1 2017

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
