BRIEF-CWC Energy Services Q4 revenue rose 12 pct to C$21 mln

March 1 Cwc Energy Services Corp

* Cwc energy services corp. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 operational and financial results

* Qtrly drilling rig utilization 31% versus 23%

* Continues to experience strong utilizations in 2017 with all of our business lines

* Q4 revenue rose 12 percent to c$21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
