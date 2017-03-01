BRIEF-CWC Energy Services Q4 revenue rose 12 pct to C$21 mln

Banks give European stocks stability, autos driven lower by Fiat
* Dixons, Britvic rise after results (Adds details, closing prices)
March 1 Cwc Energy Services Corp
* Cwc energy services corp. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 operational and financial results
* Qtrly drilling rig utilization 31% versus 23%
* Continues to experience strong utilizations in 2017 with all of our business lines
* Q4 revenue rose 12 percent to c$21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dixons, Britvic rise after results (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.