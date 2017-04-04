BRIEF-CWC Energy Services renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 CWC Energy Services Corp
* CWC Energy Services Corp. renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
* CWC Energy Services Corp - Anticipated that bid will commence on April 7, 2017 and will terminate on April 6, 2018
* CWC Energy Services Corp - Renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation a maximum of 19.7 million common shares
* CWC Energy Services Corp - Bid replaces company's current normal course issuer bid which will be terminated immediately prior to commencement of bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm