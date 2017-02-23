版本:
BRIEF-Cyclacel reports top-line results from phase 3 study in patients with acute myeloid leukemia

Feb 23 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cyclacel announces top-line results from pivotal phase 3 seamless study in elderly patients with acute myeloid leukemia

* Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc - study did not reach statistically significant improvement in primary endpoint of overall survival

* Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc - improvement in secondary endpoint of complete remission rate for experimental arm

* Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc says cash resources are projected to fund these activities and operations through end of 2018

* Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals-plan to discuss data from seamless with european, us regulators once subgroup analyses are completed in next few months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
