BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus stem cell technology

June 20 Cynata Therapeutics Ltd

* Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus™ stem cell technology in oncology

* Patent would cover application of cymerus in immunotherapy treatments, including car-t checkpoint inhibitor-based therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
