版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Cynosure says Compensation Committee established $13 mln cash pool from making severance payments related to Hologic deal

Feb 22 Cynosure Inc

* Cynosure - Compensation committee established $13 million cash pool from making severance payments for persons without employment agreements relating to Hologic deal Source: (bit.ly/2lL68PF) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐