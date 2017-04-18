版本:
BRIEF-Cypress resolves lawsuit brought by departed CEO T.J. Rodgers

April 18 Cypress Semiconductor Corp-

* Cypress resolves lawsuit brought by departed ceo T.J. Rodgers

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp - delaware court of chancery has determined to allow mr. Rodgers access to certain books and records of cypress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
