公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor says elected Camillo Martino, J. Daniel McCranie to Board

June 20 Cypress Semiconductor Corp:

* Stockholders have elected Camillo Martino and J. Daniel McCranie to Company's Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
