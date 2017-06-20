版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor stockholders elect both CypressFirst nominees to Cypress board

June 20 Cypress Semiconductor Corp-

* Cypress Semiconductor stockholders elect both CypressFirst nominees to Cypress board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
