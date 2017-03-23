版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-Cypress stockholders approve consent solicitation to eliminate cumulative voting

March 23 Cypress Semiconductor Corp

* Cypress stockholders approve consent solicitation to eliminate cumulative voting

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp - Filed requisite amendment to certificate of incorporation with secretary of State of Delaware, amendment is now in effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
