BRIEF-Cyrusone announces pricing of private offering of $500 million senior notes

March 3 Cyrusone Inc

* Cyrusone inc. Announces pricing of private offering of senior notes

* Cyrusone inc- pricing of previously announced private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% senior notes due 2024

* Cyrusone inc - 2024 notes will mature on march 15, 2024 and 2027 notes will mature on march 15, 2027

* Cyrusone -pricing of previously announced private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior notes due 2027 by its units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: