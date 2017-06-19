版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Cyrusone expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion

June 19 Cyrusone Inc

* Cyrusone inc. Expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion

* Cyrusone -amendment increased size of term loan maturing in january 2022 from $300 million to $650 million and expanded revolving credit facility by $100 million to $1.1 billion

* Cyrusone inc says proceeds from $350 million term loan increase were used to pay down borrowings under revolving credit facility

* Cyrusone inc - existing $250 million term loan maturing in september 2021 remains unchanged

* Cyrusone inc - agreement contains an accordion feature that allows company to obtain up to $300 million in additional revolving or term loan commitments

* Cyrusone inc - operating partnership, cyrusone lp, has entered into an amendment to its senior unsecured credit agreement

* Cyrusone inc - amendment to its senior unsecured credit agreement that increases total size of facility by $450 million to $2.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐