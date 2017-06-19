BRIEF-Cyrusone expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Cyrusone Inc
* Cyrusone inc. Expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion
* Cyrusone -amendment increased size of term loan maturing in january 2022 from $300 million to $650 million and expanded revolving credit facility by $100 million to $1.1 billion
* Cyrusone inc says proceeds from $350 million term loan increase were used to pay down borrowings under revolving credit facility
* Cyrusone inc - existing $250 million term loan maturing in september 2021 remains unchanged
* Cyrusone inc - agreement contains an accordion feature that allows company to obtain up to $300 million in additional revolving or term loan commitments
* Cyrusone inc - operating partnership, cyrusone lp, has entered into an amendment to its senior unsecured credit agreement
* Cyrusone inc - amendment to its senior unsecured credit agreement that increases total size of facility by $450 million to $2.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.