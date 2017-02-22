BRIEF-Cyrusone Inc says announcing an 11% increase in 1Q'17 dividend per share to $0.42

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Cyrusone Inc
* Cyrusone reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.68
* Q4 revenue $137.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $136.3 million
* Cyrusone Inc says announcing an 11% increase in 1Q'17 dividend per share to $0.42
* Cyrusone Inc sees 2017 normalized FFO per share $2.85 - 2.95
* Cyrusone Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $550 - 600 million
* Cyrusone says to acquire two data centers in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Somerset, New Jersey from Sentinel; total purchase price is $490 million
* Cyrusone Inc says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to normalized FFO per diluted share
* Cyrusone Inc says intends to finance acquisition with proceeds of approximately $211 million from early settlement of its forward equity sale
* Cyrusone Inc says also intends to finance acquisition with its recently expanded credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.