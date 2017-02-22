BRIEF-Cyrusone Inc says announcing an 11% increase in 1Q'17 dividend per share to $0.42

Feb 22 Cyrusone Inc

* Cyrusone reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.68

* Q4 revenue $137.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $136.3 million

* Cyrusone Inc says announcing an 11% increase in 1Q'17 dividend per share to $0.42

* Cyrusone Inc sees 2017 normalized FFO per share $2.85 - 2.95

* Cyrusone Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $550 - 600 million

* Cyrusone says to acquire two data centers in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Somerset, New Jersey from Sentinel; total purchase price is $490 million

* Cyrusone Inc says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to normalized FFO per diluted share

* Cyrusone Inc says intends to finance acquisition with proceeds of approximately $211 million from early settlement of its forward equity sale

* Cyrusone Inc says also intends to finance acquisition with its recently expanded credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: