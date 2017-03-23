版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-Cytokinetics and Origent Data Sciences report advancement of research collaboration

March 23 Cytokinetics Inc:

* Cytokinetics - co, Origent Data Sciences announced advancement of their research collaboration

* Collaboration to prospectively validate origent's computer model to predict course of als disease progression

* Cytokinetics - collaboration to predict course of als disease progression using data from vitality-als, cos' ongoing phase 3 clinical trial of tirasemtiv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐