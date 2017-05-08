BRIEF-Cytokinetics announces proposed public offering of common stock

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Cytokinetics Inc
* Cytokinetics announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Cytokinetics Inc says $75 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement