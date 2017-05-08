版本:
BRIEF-Cytokinetics announces proposed public offering of common stock

May 8 Cytokinetics Inc

* Cytokinetics announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Cytokinetics Inc says $75 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
