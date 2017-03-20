版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一 19:42 BJT

BRIEF-Cytokinetics says results showed omecamtiv mecarbil improved myocardial deformation

March 20 Cytokinetics Inc

* Cytokinetics announces additional results from cosmic-hf presented at acc.17

* Cytokinetics -results showed omecamtiv mecarbil improved myocardial deformation, a marker of myocardial function that has been related to outcomes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
