2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-Cytori appoints CEO of Cerium Pharmaceuticals to board

April 3 Cytori Therapeutics Inc

* Cytori appoints Gregg Lapointe to board of directors

* Cytori Therapeutics -Lapointe is a co-founder and currently serves as ceo of Cerium Pharmaceuticals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
