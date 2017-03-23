BRIEF-Cytori reports Q4 2016 total revenues $3 million

March 23 Cytori Therapeutics Inc

* Cytori reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 business and financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.24

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cytori Therapeutics - Expects 2017 operating cash burn to be higher than 2016, primarily due to development of assets acquired from Azaya Therapeutics

* Cytori Therapeutics - Q4 2016 total revenues were $3.0 million compared to $3.4

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - Operating cash burn forecasted to be within a range of $26 million to $29 million for 2017