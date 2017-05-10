版本:
BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics announces follow up data of ADRCs treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction

May 10 Cytori Therapeutics Inc

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - one year follow up data of adrcs (cytori cell therapy) treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction

* Cytori Therapeutics - following single administration of cytori cell therapy, 8 of 14 of subjects with urinary continence at baseline recovered erectile function

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - statistically significant sustained improvement in patient's IIEF-5 score

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - no serious adverse events and 8 minor events related to liposuction were reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
