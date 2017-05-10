BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics announces follow up data of ADRCs treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Cytori Therapeutics Inc
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - one year follow up data of adrcs (cytori cell therapy) treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
* Cytori Therapeutics - following single administration of cytori cell therapy, 8 of 14 of subjects with urinary continence at baseline recovered erectile function
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - statistically significant sustained improvement in patient's IIEF-5 score
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - no serious adverse events and 8 minor events related to liposuction were reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit