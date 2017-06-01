版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 1日 星期四 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics announces plans to introduce next-gen Celution technology

June 1 Cytori Therapeutics Inc:

* Announces plans to introduce its next-generation Celution technology

* Cytori Therapeutics - technology is available for pre-orders effective June 1, with first product shipments anticipated to begin in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
